WHS bowlers rolling strong

The Waterloo High School boys bowling team shattered the previous school record for single game team score Saturday at West Park Bowl in Columbia against Civic Memorial. Pictured are Carson Harwell, Gavin Hearren, Adam Griest, Logan DeFosset and Brady Stumpf.

Waterloo High School bowler Adam Griest added his name to the record books by rolling a perfect 300 game.

The accomplishment occurred Feb. 24 at West Park Bowl in Columbia against Mascoutah.

The whole team joined him in a record-setting night Saturday at West Park Bowl against Civic Memorial. The Bulldogs shattered the previous school record for single game team score. The 1,274 total also placed Waterloo fifth place all-time in the state record book.

Scores were Carson Harwell at 244, Gavin Hearren at 257, Griest at 237, Logan DeFosset at 278 and Brady Stumpf 258.

For the Waterloo girls, Carleigh McFarlane bowled a high game of 230 recently and Haylie Lewis bowled a 205.

McFarlane bowled a 638 series against Mascoutah.

On Feb. 26, the WHS boys and girls bowlers downed Wood River. Griest bowled a 670 series and Stumpf was one pin behind with a 669 in the match. DeFosset bowled a 663 series.

“Even though IHSA will not be hosting a state series, bowlers will be participating in an advancement tournament called the Southern Shootout,” WHS bowling head coach Matt Beck said. “I hope to have a good showing at those tournaments to show what we have learned over the season and highlight our strengths.”

Beck said the final round of this shootout is Thursday for the boys at St. Clair Bowl and Friday for the girls at Bel Air Bowl.

The Columbia High School boys and girls bowlers split recent matches with Granite City.

“The teams both started to find their game in their home match versus Granite City,” CHS head coach Keith Jeffery said.

For the Columbia boys, Matthew Fulton led all scorers with a high game of 239 and high series of 637.

For the Columbia girls, senior Jessica Lambert was the top scorer with a 218 high game and 555 high series.