Losses all around for hoops squads

Columbia’s Jonah James shoots the ball during a recent game. He scored 25 points Tuesday night at Freeburg. (Corey Saathoff photo)

It was not a good Tuesday night for local high school basketball teams, as all five suffered defeat.

Waterloo (5-4) dropped a 53-44 contest at Civic Memorial, a team it had defeated by 15 points just weeks prior.

“Ugly game and streaky effort,” WHSBasketball posted on Twitter following the game.

The Bulldogs, now 3-3 in Mississippi Valley Conference play, travel to Jerseyville on Thursday for another conference game before battling cross-town rival Gibault on Friday.

Gibault (3-7) lost 43-14 at Marquette on Tuesday night. The Explorers led 32-8 at halftime. The 14 total points is the lowest output for a Gibault team in recent memory.

The Hawks host Valmeyer on Saturday following Friday’s showdown with Waterloo.

Columbia (2-7) dropped its seventh straight on Tuesday, 59-56 at Freeburg. The Midgets outscored the Eagles 17-10 in the fourth quarter to emerge victorious.

Jonah James scored 25 points – including 7-for-10 from three-point range – to lead Columbia. Jackson Holmes added 10 points for the Eagles, who play at Red Bud on Thursday.

Valmeyer (6-3) dropped a close 52-49 contest at home to Red Bud (7-3) on Tuesday. Harry Miller led the Pirates with 17 points (four three-pointers) and Jacob Rowold added 13 points. Valmeyer hosts Steeleville on Thursday.

The Musketeers were led by Max Diewald’s 11 points.

Dupo dropped to 0-6 on the season with a 55-16 loss at New Athens. The Tigers scored half of their points from the free-throw line, shooting 8-for-17 from the charity stripe. Dupo plays at Lebanon on Thursday.

James Range led New Athens with 26 points.

