Peterson to wrestle for national title

A McKendree University wrestler from Valmeyer won a regional championship over the weekend.

Cory Peterson, who won a Missouri state championship while wrestling for De Smet Jesuit High School, won his title in the 165-pound class of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Division II Wrestling Super Regional 4 Tournament.

McKendree is ranked No. 5 in the nation for Division II.

Peterson opened up the tournament with back-to-back victories by fall, followed by a 4-3 decision victory to make it to the finals.

Peterson took the championship match by sudden victory 2-4 over Nate Trepanier of Lindenwood University. Peterson went 4-0 on the day and finished first, earning a bid to the NCAA Division II National Championship.

The national tournament takes place March 12-13 in the America’s Center Convention Complex in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Sports Commission, McKendree, Lindenwood and Maryville University are all hosts of this year’s championship.

Peterson was a four-time Missouri All-State honoree, had four state championship appearances and went 39-0 during his senior season at De Smet.