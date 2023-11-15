Girls hoops season tips off

Pictured, from left, are Columbia girls basketball players Jay Brister and Sam Schmuke.

The high school girls basketball season got going this week with a pair of local tip-off tournaments.

Columbia opened its 13th annual tip-off classic in style on Monday, winning 51-27 over Marquette. The Eagles led 21-2 after one quarter and never looked back.

Jordan Holten, a junior, led the way with 19 points on the night. She averaged nearly 13 points per game last season.

Another junior, Ava Langhans, chipped in with 13 points for Columbia, which continues tourney play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Father McGivney.

Also playing in the Columbia Tip-Off Classic is Waterloo, which opened the season Tuesday night against Carlyle. The result was not known at press time.

Waterloo will continue play Thursday against either Triad or Greenville.

The tourney title game takes place 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Waterloo lost two of the program’s top all-time players from last season – Norah Gum and Sam Lindhorst – to graduation. Returning to help lead the Bulldogs this winter are senior Liv Colson and junior Kristin Smith.

Another tip-off tournament is taking place a little bit to the north, that being the annual Dupo Cat Classic.

Dupo opened its season with a 44-15 loss to Wood River in Monday night tourney action. The Tigers play either Marissa or Metro East Lutheran at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Other local squads playing in this tournament are Valmeyer and Gibault.

The Pirates received a forfeit victory over Madison on Tuesday, putting them in a Thursday matchup against either Roxana or Gibault. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.

Top returners for Valmeyer are seniors Brooke Miller and Kierstin Miller, who were key components of a 35-win Pirates volleyball squad this fall.

Brooke Miller averaged 16 points and nearly 9.5 rebounds per game on the court last season.

Gibault opened its season against Roxana on Tuesday at the Dupo tourney. The result of this game was not known at press time.

The top returning player from last year for the Hawks is senior Kailynne Small, who had led the team in scoring the past couple of seasons.

The championship game of the Dupo Cat Classic is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.