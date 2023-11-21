Conference kudos for Davis

Republic-Times- November 21, 2023

The Western Kentucky University women’s soccer squad, featuring a local resident as goalkeeper, recently ended its season.

WKU (6-5-7) fell to host Louisiana Tech (6-10-3) in the first round of the Conference USA Championship in Ruston, La., earlier this month in a 1-0 decision.

Maddie Davis, a former standout goalie for Gibault Catholic High School, had five saves in the match, including a stop in the 81st minute on a quick shot sent to the upper left corner that she stretched to swat away. In addition to being selected to the Conference USA All-Academic Second Team, Davis was named second team All-CUSA this season.

Davis had eight clean sheets on the season, including four in CUSA play. Her eight shutouts were the second most in CUSA and the 31st most in the country. She is a redshirt sophomore at WKU.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

R-T All-Local Volleyball Team

November 21, 2023

Girls hoopsters in action 

November 21, 2023

Boys hoops season starting up

November 21, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19