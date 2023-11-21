Bearcats get first bowl bid

Republic-Times- November 21, 2023
Ronnie Hunsaker

For the first time in program history, the McKendree University football team is going bowling. 

The NCAA Division II Bearcats received the Great Lakes Valley Conference’s bid to the America’s Crossroads Bowl in Hammond, Ind. McKendree will take on Ashland University from the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

America’s Crossroads Bowl was formed in 2019 by the GLVC and G-MAC in partnership with the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority. 

In 2019, 2021 and 2022, the bowl game took place at Brickyard Stadium in Hobart, Ind. The game is being moved to Hammond (Ind.) Central High School and will be played under the Friday night lights on Dec. 1.

McKendree (5-5) rattled off five straight wins following an 0-5 start. The Bearcats closed out the regular season with a win over William Jewell on Nov. 11.

A key member of this year’s McKendree football squad is junior running back Ronnie Hunsaker of Columbia. 

Hunsaker rushed four times for 13 yards in the Nov. 11 win and has 46 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown on the season in addition to three receptions for 12 yards and another TD.

Other local players on the McKendree roster this season are freshman offensive lineman Thomas Koenigstein and redshirt junior running back Donavan Bieber, both of Columbia. 

For tickets or more information on the America’s Crossroads Bowl, visit southshorecva.com/crossroads-bowl.

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

