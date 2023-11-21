Vote for Mitch!

Republic-Times- November 21, 2023
Mitch Baldwin

Waterloo High School senior Mitch Baldwin, a member of the varsity football team this past fall, was recently named a Great American Rivalry Scholar Athlete. 

He is now in the running to be included on the 25-player 2023 All-American Scholar Athlete Team.

Winners are determined by the leading number of votes received in an online contest.

Unlimited online voting runs through Dec. 14.  

To cast your vote for the WHS senior, visit greatamericanrivalry.com/2023-scholar-athletes.

Republic-Times

