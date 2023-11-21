Hockey action skates along

Pictured is Freeburg-Waterloo hockey player Jason Jarlsberg.

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs and Columbia Eagles hockey squads took to the ice last week with mixed results.

The Raging Bulldogs (4-2) won 4-1 over Highland last Tuesday, but dropped a 4-3 contest against Granite City on Thursday.

Conner Blair netted two goals for the Raging Bulldogs on Thursday. He currently leads the MVCHA in scoring entering play this week.

Freeburg-Waterloo took on Collinsville on Monday and battled Alton on Tuesday.

The Eagles (2-2-1) tied Belleville last Tuesday, 3-3, before falling 12-2 on Thursday to a tough Edwardsville East squad.

Jack Reuss netted all three goals for Columbia in the tie against Belleville.

The Eagles faced Granite City on Monday.