Girls bowlers advance to sectional

Pictured, from left, are local girls bowling sectional qualifiers Julia Wallace and Hannah Allen of Waterloo and Emmalynne Hoke and Maddie Brandenburger of Columbia.

The Waterloo and Columbia high school girls bowling teams are sending two individuals each to the IHSA Mt. Vernon Sectional this Saturday by virtue of solid performances at the Collinsville Regional over the weekend.

While Waterloo’s fifth place team finish in Collinsville wasn’t enough to advance, senior Hannah Allen bowled a 1,202 over six games to take home first place for individuals not advancing as a team.

Allen’s per game average at the regional was 200.

Waterloo’s team score was 5,388.

Joining Allen in Mt. Vernon will be Waterloo junior Julia Wallace, whose 1,035 overall individual regional score was good enough for eighth place and a spot in the sectional.

Columbia placed seventh as a team at the regional with a total score of 4,979.

Advancing individuals for the Eagles are sophomores Maddie Brandenburger and Emmalynne Hoke.

Brandenburger rolled a six-game total of 1,077 at the regional. Hoke’s overall score was 1,034.

All four local bowlers will try to roll high enough scores to qualify for the IHSA State Tournament taking place Feb. 21-22 at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford.