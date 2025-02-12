WJHS boys hoops makes state

Republic-Times- February 12, 2025


The Waterloo Junior High School boys basketball team won a Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L regional title Thursday night to advance to the state tournament.

The Bulldogs were down 18-11 against Belleville West Junior High at halftime, but fought back to win in double overtime, 45-43.

Tyler Major led Waterloo scoring with 15 points, with Braden Wallace adding 14 points.

“Defense was the key to the victory,” Coach Matt Mason said. “On a night when baskets were tough to come by, our guys really battled hard on the defensive end and on the backboards.”

The Bulldogs will play in the state quarterfinal matchup against Centralia Junior High School this Saturday at 10:45 a.m. at Rend Lake College.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Such great heights for Eagles at state

February 12, 2025

Girls basketballers ready for regionals 

February 12, 2025

Boys hoopsters have the hops

February 12, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web