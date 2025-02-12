WJHS boys hoops makes state



The Waterloo Junior High School boys basketball team won a Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L regional title Thursday night to advance to the state tournament.

The Bulldogs were down 18-11 against Belleville West Junior High at halftime, but fought back to win in double overtime, 45-43.

Tyler Major led Waterloo scoring with 15 points, with Braden Wallace adding 14 points.

“Defense was the key to the victory,” Coach Matt Mason said. “On a night when baskets were tough to come by, our guys really battled hard on the defensive end and on the backboards.”

The Bulldogs will play in the state quarterfinal matchup against Centralia Junior High School this Saturday at 10:45 a.m. at Rend Lake College.