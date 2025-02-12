WHS wrestling sending 7 to sectional

Pictured are Waterloo High School wrestlers who qualified for the sectional round, from left, Matthew Deutch, Jaxson Mathenia, Konnor Stephens, Ty Kinzinger, Jackson Deutch, Drew Glowacki and Bladen Season.

While the Waterloo High School boys wrestlers finished second as a team during Saturday’s regional meet held in its home gym, seven individuals found the podium and will travel to Lincoln this weekend for the sectional round.

Marion won the regional team championship.

Waterloo had four regional wrestling champions, two runners-up and one third place winner.

Winning at 132 pounds was Konnor Stephens, with Ty Kinzinger winning at 138 pounds, Jackson Deutch winning at 190 pounds and 2024 state qualifier Jaxson Mathenia taking first at 215 pounds despite battling the flu.

These four Bulldogs will be joined at the sectional by teammates Bladen Sease (157 pounds) and Drew Glowacki (285 pounds) at the sectional, as both placed second in the regional.

Sease picked up his 100th career victory in the process.

With his third place showing at 106 pounds, Matthew Deutch also qualified for the sectional.

Jackson Wirth, Jaxon Mifflin and Vince Goodman each won fourth place and are sectional alternates for Waterloo.

“Today was a fantastic showcase of our program,” WHS wrestling coach Chase Guercio posted Saturday on Facebook after regional results were announced. “I can’t tell you all how amazing our supporters and parents were today.”