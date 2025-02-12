Boys hoopsters have the hops

Valmeyer’s Chase Snyder puts up a shot in heavy traffic during a home game earlier this season against Dupo.

With the regular season nearing its end, local high school boys hoops squads are turning their focus to positioning themselves for a solid playoff showing.

Columbia (21-5) entered Tuesday’s Cahokia Conference rivalry showdown with Breese Central having won 10 straight. That streak came to an end with a 62-53 loss. The Eagles held a one-point lead entering the fourth quarter, but were outscored 25-15 in the final frame. Sam Donald scored 30 points to pace Columbia.

On Friday, the Eagles won 63-56 at O’Fallon, using a 23-12 third quarter run to flip the script on a game they were trailing 32-25 at halftime. Eddie Smajic was the high-point man for Columbia on this night, scoring 25 points – including six three-pointers. Donald contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds, with Brody Landgraf adding 12 points.

Columbia hosts Roxana on Friday, faces Rolla in the Principia Shootout on Saturday, and hosts Freeburg this coming Tuesday.

Donald leads the Eagles this season at 16 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Smajic is averaging 14.2 points per contest on 45.4 percent shooting from three-point land. Landgraf averages 11.1 points per game.

Waterloo (19-9) picked up a couple of home victories in recent days.

On Friday, it was a 64-49 win over Civic Memorial. Alex Stell had 26 points, 22 rebounds and eight blocks on this night. Tyler DeVilder added 17 points – including five three-pointers. Max Oswald contributed 15 points and seven rebounds, with Reid Metzger netting 12 points.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo doubled up Red Bud at home, 80-40. Stell scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Trent Glaenzer added 17 points (five three-pointers). Oswald scored 12 points for the ‘Dogs, who lost 58-47 to a tough Edwardsville squad Tuesday night.

Waterloo hosts Jerseyville on Friday and then hosts cross-town rival Gibault this coming Tuesday.

The showdown with the Hawks will be a special night. During halftime of the varsity game, the 1974-75 Bulldogs hoops squad coached by Larry Henson will be honored. This squad finished with an 18-8 record and won Waterloo’s most recent regional title 50 years ago in a thrilling championship contest against Gibault.

Stell leads the ‘Dogs this season at 21.3 points, 13.4 rebounds and three blocks per game. Oswald is averaging 10.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest.

Gibault (8-18) won two of four recent games.

The Hawks dropped a 46-30 game against Okawville on Saturday.

On Thursday, it was a 63-46 victory for Gibault against St. Pius X. Jack Holston led the way with 19 points (five three-pointers), with both Ryan Biffar and Peyton Schaefer pouring in 11 points, and Colby Kincheloe contributing 10 points. A 19-6 third quarter run for the Hawks broke open a close contest.

Last Tuesday, Gibault won 64-50 at Valmeyer. Holston was the high-point man again for the Hawks with 23 points, going 5-for-6 from three-point range. Biffar added 19 points, eight assists and five steals.

Gibault hosted Chester on Tuesday, falling 49-36, then plays Friday at Granite City and Saturday at Wesclin before Tuesday’s in-town clash with Waterloo.

Holston leads Gibault in scoring at 11.2 points per game this season. He’s shooting 47.2 percent from three-point land and 93 percent from the free throw line.

Biffar is averaging 11 points per game, including 81 percent free throw shooting.

In last Tuesday’s loss to Gibault, Valmeyer (11-14) was led by Landon Roy’s 15 points and eight rebounds. Chase Snyder added 11 points for the Pirates.

Valmeyer followed up that game with a 58-43 victory over Hancock last Wednesday. Aiden Crossin poured in 28 points (six three-pointers) for the Pirates.

On Friday, Valmeyer suffered a 63-31 defeat at the hands of Steeleville. Gavin Rau scored 10 points to lead the Pirates, who committed 20 turnovers.

Valmeyer played Tuesday at Lebanon, winning 67-30, travels Thursday to O’Fallon First Baptist Academy and Friday to Dupo, then hosts Steeleville on Monday.

Crossin leads Valmeyer this season at 15.1 points and 2.33 steals per contest. He’s shooting 40 percent from three-point range.

Roy is averaging 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Dupo (2-16) dropped a 70-39 contest on Friday to New Athens. Teegan Hargrove scored 17 points and Carter Robinson added 12 points for the Tigers.

New Athens (16-8) is led in scoring this season by Isaiah Lintker’s 18.5 points per game.

On Thursday, Dupo lost 64-22 to Maryville Christian. Kaden Scheppelman scored nine points to lead the Tigers, who host Valmeyer on Friday before traveling Tuesday to Steeleville.

Scheppelman is the leading scorer for Dupo this season at 13 points per game.