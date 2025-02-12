Raging ‘Dogs on the brink

Layne Wilkens and Parker Stoll of the Raging Bulldogs celebrate a goal during a game earlier this season.

The season was on the line as the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs took to the ice Tuesday night.

The Raging Bulldogs battled Granite City in game one of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Varsity 2A playoffs on Monday night. The result was a 5-1 loss in the best-of-three first round series.

With that, Freeburg-Waterloo needed a victory Tuesday at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon to extend its season. Freeburg-Waterloo emerged victorious in a shootout, 3-2, setting up a deciding game three.

Shootout goals were scored by Layne Wilkens and Braden Neff. Logan Sherman stopped two of three Granite City shootout attempts in goal.

The Raging Bulldogs will face Granite City in game three at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Granite City Ice Rink.