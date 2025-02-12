Barrel racing team eyes Texas

Pictured is Waterloo barrel racer Payton Weber and her horse named Hayday Ladylove.

A young Waterloo woman and her horse will compete in one of the top junior national rodeo events this spring.

Payton Weber, a high school senior, has previously competed in state and national rodeo events.

Weber and her horse Hayday Ladylove, also known as Sweet Lady, recently qualified for the Hooey Junior Patriot semifinals for the second year in a row.

She and Sweet Lady attended and entered at Cindy’s Labor Day Blast Barrel Race – a Hooey Junior Patriot qualifying event – this past fall.

Barrel racers must place in the top 10 at the qualifier to advance to the Hooey Junior Patriot semifinals in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Weber will now compete against some of the top barrel racers in the world at this youth rodeo set for March 5-16.

She’s also set to compete in her final year of high school rodeo this spring.