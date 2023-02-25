Gibault repeats as regional champ

Gibault’s Gavin Kesler goes up for two of his 25 points Friday night. (John Spytek photo)

The Gibault Catholic High School boys basketball squad won its second straight regional championship Friday night, 71-57 over Lovejoy in a Class 1A contest at Dupo.

The Hawks (27-7) led 31-18 at halftime and upped their lead to 17 points before Lovejoy mounted a late comeback. Lovejoy – with only seven total players dressing for the game – cut Gibault’s lead to nine points with three minutes remaining in regulation.

Both teams were assessed technical fouls late as the competition became physical down the stretch. Lovejoy cut Gibault’s lead to five points before the Hawks ultimately pulled away.

Gavin Kesler, a junior, led Gibault with 25 points and Hawks senior Kaden Augustine poured in 20 points.

The win marked longtime Gibault head coach Dennis Rueter’s 16th career regional title.

The Hawks will battle Payson Seymour in the Hardin Calhoun Sectional at 7 p.m. Tuesday.