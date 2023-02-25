Eagles clipped in regional final

Columbia’s Jack Steckler goes up for a shot Friday night. (Bob Haentzler photo)

Playing before a packed gym Friday night in Sparta, Columbia and Pinckneyville battled for a Class 2A regional championship.

The Eagles fell behind early and fought back late before ultimately falling to the Panthers, 48-45.

Columbia (28-5) trailed 16-6 after the first quarter and was down 36-25 entering the fourth quarter. An 8-0 run by the Eagles trimmed Pinckneyville’s lead to just 39-37 with 2:48 remaining in regulation. Columbia again cut the lead to two at 45-43 with just 24 seconds remaining.

But the Panthers hit crucial free throws late to capture the victory.

Columbia seniors Dylan Murphy and Jack Steckler led the way in their final games, scoring 17 and 12 points, respectively. As a team, the Eagles shot just 2-for-13 from three-point range.

The Eagles were called for 22 fouls on the night compared to 14 for the Panthers. Two Columbia players fouled out of the contest.

In a Saturday evening post on Twitter, Columbia head coach Mark Sandstrom said “the number of missed calls in our game with Pinckneyville was inexcusable,” adding he plans on submitting film of the game to the IHSA and filing a formal complaint. “The officials need to be held accountable and will be written up.”

Pinckneyville is coached by former Columbia head coach Bob Waggoner.