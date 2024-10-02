Gibault announces leadership team 

As first announced last year, Gibault Catholic High School has restructured its administrative staff personnel and titles under the guidance of the Diocese of Belleville.

On Sept. 30, Gibault officially introduced its leadership team.

“Many beloved faculty members have remained, though the titles of their roles have evolved to meet the school’s growing needs,” the school stated in its Friends of Gibault newsletter. “These dedicated educators, alongside new staff, continue to uphold the school’s cherished traditions and legacy of excellence. While honoring our well-loved values, we are committed to revitalizing our status as a beacon of Catholic, educational innovation.”

Serving as president of Gibault is Katie Robben. She was appointed to that role in March. Robben is responsible for the overall leadership, administration, and management of the school, working collaboratively with the principal.

Serving as Gibault principal is Sarah Lanham, who is in her second year in that role. Tasked with managing faculty hiring and evaluations, Gibault said Lanham is on site at least two days per week.

Serving as Gibault’s assistant principals are Dennis Rueter and Mike Kish.

Rueter is a retired teacher and longtime boys basketball coach who is now responsible for managing student discipline, overseeing transportation logistics and managing facilities by coordinating with custodians and maintenance staff.

Kish is the retired principal of Immaculate Conception School in Columbia who recently served as interim principal at Gibault. Kish is responsible for coaching teachers, providing guidance and support to enhance instructional practices and professional growth.

Serving as administrative assistant at Gibault is Dawn Grohmann, who will work with the president and principal in managing correspondence, maintaining records and supporting the athletic director.

Other roles announced by Gibault include Pam Kueker as student success and admissions coordinator, Sarah Krebel as business manager, Haley Kovarik as college planning coordinator, Michelle Miskell as faith formation coordinator, and Klair Krebel as communications and social media manager.

Gibault announced an enrollment of 171 students for the 2024-25 school year, breaking down to 40 freshmen, 49 sophomores, 39 juniors and 43 seniors.

The high school is hosting an open house this Sunday, Oct. 6, from noon to 4 p.m. All are invited.

For more information on Gibault Catholic High School in Waterloo, visit gibaulthawks.com or call 618-939-3883.