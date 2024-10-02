Burglary case a joint effort for CPD, MCSD

Tony S. Terry

A joint investigation between the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia Police Department resulted in the arrest Monday of a young Springfield man on several charges of burglary to motor vehicles.

The MCSD said that on Aug. 29, it received several reports of vehicles unlawfully entered in the area of Eagle Lake Drive in Columbia.

Simultaneously, the CPD was investigating similar reports that occurred July 29 in the northern portion of town (Briar Lake Estates, Gedern Estates, Wilson Hills and Village of Wernings), and again Aug. 19, in the southern portion of town (Joyview Estates, Milestone Manor, Gall Road).

Recognizing the similarities in these crimes, the two departments worked together on this case.

“By sharing information and working collaboratively, the investigators from both departments were able to swiftly identify the suspect and build a strong case,” MCSD Sgt. Justin Biggs said.

As a result of the investigation, Monroe County State’s Attorney’s Ryan Webb issued 13 counts of burglary against Tony S. Terry, 18, of Springfield.

Additionally, Terry was charged with one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, one count of residential burglary, and 24 counts of burglary related to the Columbia investigations.

With the assistance of Springfield police, Terry was taken into custody Monday when he reported to his probation officer. He is currently in custody in Springfield and awaiting extradition to Monroe County.

“This case is a prime example of how teamwork between departments leads to swift and successful resolutions,” Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon said. “The Columbia detectives and MCSD investigator Nathan Sunderman did an outstanding job and their dedication was crucial in bringing this case to a close.”