Kruep out at Oak Hill

Shari Kruep

Oak Hill is once again in a state of flux in regard to its administrator position. Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb confirmed that Shari Kruep is no longer employed by the county-owned senior living and rehabilitation center as of late September. Due to Kruep’s termination being a personnel matter, Webb could not provide any other information except to say there is an interim administrator currently overseeing operations at Oak Hill.

Kruep, who was hired in early 2022, is the third administrator to depart from Oak Hill in the past four years. Kruep had taken over for former longtime administrator Kim Keckritz, who came out of semi-retirement in Sept. 2021 when Brian Koontz resigned as Oak Hill administrator after only a year on the job.

While no reason has been given for Kruep’s exit, the once-profitable facility carried an “operating” loss of $1.1 million during fiscal year 2023.

The topic was not an agenda item during the Oct. 1 Monroe County Board meeting, although commissioners will be responsible for finding and hiring a new administrator in the near future.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Oak Hill had not submitted an accounts payable report for approval.