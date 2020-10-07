George R. Naumann | Obituary

George Raymond Naumann, 92, of Columbia, died on Oct. 6, 2020, at home surrounded by his family in Columbia. He was born May 6, 1928, in Modoc, son of the late George A. and Hilda B. (nee Vogt) Naumann. He was married to Irma (nee Long) Naumann, who survives him. They were married Aug. 20, 1949, at Immaculate Conception Church, Columbia.

George retired in 1986 as a vice president with Craftsman Industries in St. Louis. He then established Naumann Woodworking and Supply with his son, Bruce, in Columbia. George was a self taught Master Woodworker. During his time there, he was most proud of refurbishing the iconic Anheuser-Busch Clydesdale Beer Wagons. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, where he was a member of the Men’s Choir, Knights of Columbus, George R. Kutterer Council, 6165, former president of the Columbia Rotary Club, past coach in the Khoury youth baseball league. He had also enjoyed playing in the Dooley’s Tavern softball league. George and Irma were members of the original Strassenfest Singers and Dancers. His most cherished times were spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are his children Dennis (Tina Swanson) Naumann of Tuscon, Ariz., Lynn (Don) Casey of Ballwin, Mo., Kathy (Michael) Robinson of Sparta, Melissa (Tom) Lantsberger of Columbia, Bruce (Susan) Naumann of Columbia, Kelly (Mike) Feichtinger of Columbia and Angela Bueltemann of Columbia; grandchildren Andre’ (Naomi) Naumann of Victoria, B.C., Heather Vehige of Spokane, Wash., Camille (Steve) Lynch of Prescott, Ariz., Meredith (Jim Stevenson) Brengle of London, U.K., Erin (Joe) Muller of University City, Mo., Jonathon Lantsberger of St. Louis, Sarah Lantsberger of Edwardsville, Patrick Lantsberger of Springfield, Mo., Katie Lantsberger of Columbia, Tiffani (Sam) Haag, Alyse (Sean Westermeyer) Albrecht, Maia Feichtinger and Jack Feichtinger, all of Columbia, Madison Bueltemann of Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Molly Bueltemann and Hayden Bueltemann; both of Columbia; great-grandchildren, Jared (Becca Abrams), Abby, Caleb, Emily, Curtis, Bradey, Ian, Hailey, Mady, Claire, Colten, Landen, Lucas, Sylas, and Lorelei, numerous nieces and nephews, along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his grandson Jacob Naumann; granddaughter Andrea Erickson; son-in-law Tom Erickson; sisters Mae Naumann (in infancy), Dorothy (Eugene) Schoenhoff, Lucille (Herman) Langsdorf, Melba (Charlie) Koons and Thelma (Julius) Straub.

Visitation will be Oct. 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at 12:30 p.m. at church, with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed over the Immaculate Conception YouTube site.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Eugene Schorb – Immaculate Conception School Education Fund, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia; or the Knights of Columbus – Council 6165.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.