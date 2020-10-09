Ardell L. Mueller | Obituary

Ardell L. Mueller (nee Brandt), 92, of Waterloo, died Oct. 8, 2020, in Waterloo. She was born Dec. 25, 1927, in New Hanover, daughter between Herman and Annie (nee Taake) Brandt.

Ardell was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ – Waterloo, and Women’s Guild.

She is survived by her children Shirley Daniels, Larry (Debbie) Heusohn, Dennis (Penny) Heusohn and Michael (Tina) Heusohn; stepchildren; grandchildren; step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is also preceded in death by her husbands Leon “Cotton” Heusohn and Anthony Mueller; son Dale Heusohn; son-in-law Charles Daniels and daughter-in-law Pauletta Heusohn; sister Edna (Edward) Eschmann and brother Marvin (Albertha “Maude”) Brandt.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Oct. 13 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

Private family services will be held.

Interment will be in Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Alzheimer’s Assn.