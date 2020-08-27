George P. Ziebold | Obituary

George P. Ziebold, 94, of Waterloo, died Aug. 25, 2020, in St. Louis. He was born July 3, 1926, in St. Louis, son of the late George C. and Viola (nee Pinkel) Ziebold.

George was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, a U.S. Merchant Marine Veteran, member of Waterloo Rotary Club (past district governor) and former owner of Ziebold Home Utilities.

He is survived by his wife Noreen Ziebold (nee Burris); nephews and niece Chris Ziebold, Steven (Pat) Ziebold, William (Delores) Conner, Marqui Jones; additional nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews.

George is preceded in death by his brother Paul Ziebold; sisters Margaret Esther Fuller, Rosemarie Ziebold and Mary Conner; and niece Sandra Ziebold.

Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Aug. 30 at 8-9:30 a.m. Aug. 31 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Wateroo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Aug. 31 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Waterloo Rotary Tree of Lights or Ss. Peter & Paul Education Endowment Fund.