Ganz to play for Jr. Blues

Jordan Ganz

A former Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs standout is making his way through the hockey ranks.

Logan Ganz, 19, will play for the Springfield Junior Blues in the North American Hockey League this upcoming season.

The NAHL is the only USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier II Junior league, boasting 29 teams in 17 states from across North America.

During the 2021-22 season, the NAHL had over 300 NCAA commitments for the sixth straight season, with over 76 percent of those being NCAA Division I commitments. Additionally, 32 percent of all NCAA Division I freshmen played hockey in the NAHL.

Over the last six seasons, 32 NAHL players have been drafted into the NHL.

Ganz a left-handed shooter from Freeburg who was the all-time leading scorer in Raging Bulldogs history, most recently played with the NAHL’s Odessa Jackalopes in Texas this past spring. Earlier in the year, he played with the South Shore Kings from Massachusetts in the U.S. Premier Hockey League.