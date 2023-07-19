Piranhas hungry for conference crown

Waterloo Piranhas swimmers push head coach Andrea Kuergeleis into the pool at the YMCA after defeating Columbia on Saturday to complete an undefeated regular season. Kuergeleis is retiring as head coach at the end of this season.

The Waterloo Piranhas summer swim club completed an undefeated regular season and now has its sights set on another Kaskaskia Conference championship.

The conference swim meet takes place this Saturday morning at Columbia Bath & Tennis Club.

On Saturday, the Piranhas hosted the rival Columbia Hurricanes at the Monroe County YMCA. Waterloo won the meet by a score of 312.5-250.5.

Following the victory, Piranhas swimmers threw head coach Andrea Kuergeleis in the pool to celebrate the undefeated season as well as her retirement as coach.

Last Wednesday, the Piranhas took a bite out of Sparta in an away meet at Sparta Country Club, 390-111. This meet was cut short due to a major storm arriving in the area.

The Piranhas summer swim team picked up another victory July 5 at Greenville. That final meet score was 348-209, and a few team records were set.

In the girls ages 9-10 25 meter freestyle event, Waterloo’s Claire Wiemerslage broke the team meter record she had set herself on June 14 with a time of 17.81 seconds. The new record time is 16.96 seconds.

In the girls ages 13-14 100 meter backstroke event, Kendall Vest broke the team record at Greenville with a time of 1:23.57. The previous record was set by Ryleigh Kernan in 2013 with a time of 1:24.51.

In the girls ages 15-18 100 meter intermediate event, Peyton Vest broke her own record with a time of 1:20.17 on July 5. Her previous record of 1:20.87 was set at Columbia on June 14.