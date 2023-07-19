Boyle is academic all-area rower

Waterloo native Elizabeth Boyle of the La Salle University men’s rowing program was recently named to the Philadelphia Area Sports Information Directors Association Academic All-Area Team.

Boyle was among nine athletes selected for the honor as voted on by the sports information offices of 30 area institutions from the Philadelphia metropolitan area.

Boyle garnered her first PhillySIDA Academic All-Area Team honor after shining as the coxswain of the Second Varsity 8+ boat for the Explorers.

The senior helped La Salle’s 2V8 conclude the season as the 16th-ranked team in the country – the highest ranking in university history, after it placed fourth in the C final at the IRA National Championship in a time of 6:02.88.

Boyle also led the 2V8 to a fourth-place finish at the Dad Vail Regatta in 5:56.63 and gold medals at the Murphy Cup (5:45.25) and Kerr Cup (6:41.0). She also directed the 2V8 to a silver medal at the Bergen Cup and a bronze medal at the Knecht Cup.

Boyle also excelled in the classroom, posting a 3.8 GPA as a political science major.

Next year, Boyle will attend Durham University in England, where she will continue her rowing career while pursuing a master’s degree in international relations.