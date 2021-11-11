Funds sought for new Millstadt library

Pictured is an overhead view of the proposed new Millstadt Library. For more information on the project or to donate, call 618-476-1887 or email millstadtlib@gmail.com.

The Millstadt Library District Board recently learned its application with the State of Illinois for a construction grant resulted in an award of more than $1.2 million.

This grant is contingent on being able to secure the local share of the project’s estimated cost – nearly $2.6 million – by June 30, 2022.

After a thoughtful and deliberate planning and design stage by the library board and its building committee, the new library is currently budgeted at $4.1 million.

This new facility would host two community-accessible meeting rooms, six study spaces and ample room and seating areas. With the new location next to Millstadt Primary Center, it would also be able to help Millstadt’s schools and students.

For those interested in making a tax-deductible donation to support this new library, call 618-476-1887, click here or email millstadtlib@gmail.com. Naming rights are also available and a wide variety of funding options are being explored.

The library’s Friends and Fundraising group meets at 7 p.m. on the last Monday of every month.

So how does a new library for Millstadt help its community? Whoever walks through its doors has access to various resources. If someone has a library card that is part of the Illinois Heartland Library System (think of Waterloo, Columbia, Belleville, etc.), then that library card can be used at Millstadt as well. A Millstadt library card also allows patrons to order books and other materials from libraries throughout the state.

Don’t have a library card? Then use the current and new library to gain access to free programs, computers, the Internet and helpful librarians.

