The death of a 39-year-old man this past weekend in Columbia is under investigation.

The Monroe County Coroner’s Office was requested Saturday morning to respond to the 100 block of Lookout Drive to conduct a death investigation.

The deceased was identifed as James Toon, 39, of Columbia. He was pronounced deceased at 10:01 a.m.

“The cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results,” Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill said.

