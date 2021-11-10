Halloween cause of case climb?

Pictured, Diana and David Barmann are all smiles as Nick Koester gives David his Moderna “booster” dose Thursday.

Monroe County had 58 active coronavirus cases as of Friday.

That number was up from 30 active cases earlier last week.

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said many of these new cases are children but fortunately, the county is not seeing any specific outbreaks in schools.

“It may be due to people getting together at Halloween,” Wagner said.

In good news, Wagner reported two individuals who were previously hospitalized were released.

On Friday, Monroe County only counted two COVID-related hospitalizations.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health data, Monroe County’s COVID-related death toll remains steady at 105. This figure has remained the same for approximately a week now.

Wagner said this death was a female in her 60s and occured in late October, but the health department just got word of it last week. The patient was hospitalized across the river, but reporting issues made it so the department did not know of this.

“There could be more cases in hospitals that we don’t know about,” Wagner cautioned.

According to IDPH data, 54.32 percent (18,652) of eligible Monroe County individuals are fully vaccinated. This number may climb as Pfizer vaccination has reached full approval for children ages 5-11.

Wagner said even though the health department is still finalizing dates and locations, vaccine clinics to meet this need will most likely be set up next week at local schools.

“The plan is to run a vaccine clinic at each of the three school districts – one at Waterloo, one at Valmeyer and one at Columbia,” he previously told the Republic-Times, adding that any county student may attend any clinic regardless of enrollment.

For now, the health department is continuing to offer drive-thru fairground clinics for those ages 12 and older.

A Moderna booster clinic takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. Those who are wishing to get a Moderna booster, or even their second Moderna dose, at this clinic must show their vaccination card. Wagner previously said those looking for boosters will be asked a series of questions to make sure they meet the criteria, but that the health department “will not turn anyone away.”

A Moderna booster clinic Thursday at the fairgrounds saw a good turn out, with 400-500 doses being administered.

“It was a good, steady pace,” Wagner said, noting traffic was not backed up onto the road yet the clinic was full all day.

The health department will host a drive-thru Pfizer vaccine clinic for those ages 12 and up looking to get their first, second or booster dose from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.

The health department has officially received approval from Valmeyer to host clinics at Rock City. Dates will be announced soon.