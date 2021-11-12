Reckless driving arrest in Columbia

A Cahokia man was charged following a Friday morning incident in Columbia.

Police said that at about 7 a.m., a black 2007 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling south on Old Route 3 at a high rate of speed. A Columbia police officer attempted to stop the car, but it continued south on Old Route 3, then west on Quarry Road past Red Roof Liquor & Lottery. The vehicle turned right on Bluff Road onto DD Road, where it eventually spun out into the ditch and got stuck.

Police said the driver, Dustin Willyard, 20, of Cahokia, was charged with reckless driving and speeding (more than 35 miles per hour over the speed limit). A passenger in the car, 24, of Cahokia, was not charged in the incident.