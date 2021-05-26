Millstadt Library to unveil plans

Nearly two years ago, Millstadt Library announced plans to construct a new facility to better serve its community.

The library board authorized the purchase of three acres east of Millstadt Primary Center and west of Route 163 across from fairgrounds. The current library is located at 115 W. Laurel Street.

After a careful planning process, Millstadt Library announced an opportunity for the public to review conceptual plans and provide feedback on a new library. This event takes place 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 at the Millstadt VFW.

Attendees can learn more about the project, discuss new resources being planned and share comments, concerns and feedback.

Representatives from architectural and construction management firms will be present to explain preliminary concepts and answer questions about the proposed project in an informal, open-house setting.

If unable to attend the meeting in person, visit millstadt-library.org and select the Google Form that will be available closer to the event date.

The library is able to host this interactive, socially-distanced event at the Millstadt VFW through a grant from the American Library Association, Libraries Transforming Communities and the Association for Rural and Small Libraries.

The library spent several months with library consultant and University of Illinois library professor Dr. Fred Schlipf, who aided increating a comprehensive program that adhered to the state library standards based on the Millstadt community and its needs.

Using this program and knowledge, the library interviewed several architecture firms before hiring Williams Architects of Itasca.

With an architect in place and planning underway, the library spent two months researching a construction management firm that would create and construct a library that meets the community needs in the most cost-effective way. After a thorough interview process, the library selected Poettker Construction Company of Breese.

Main objectives for the new library are providing additional space for more materials, programs, events and services along with the ability to own and operate the building independently.

The challenges of COVID-19 shined a new light on the library’s restraints as social distancing guidelines forced the library to limit available computers and number of patrons able to be served inside.

Plans for the new facility include community meeting rooms, study spaces and designated children’s and teen areas. The top priority is providing a modern, cost-efficient facility that the entire community can experience and enjoy.