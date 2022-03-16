Friendly competition for junior bowlers

Pictured, from left, are junior high bowlers Dylan Robinson of Columbia and Alex Harper of Waterloo, who placed second and first, respectively, in the conference tourney.

On March 9, club bowlers from Columbia Middle School and Waterloo Junior High School were among those competing in the Southern Illinois Junior High Bowling Conference championship at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.

CMS eighth grader Dylan Robinson and WJHS eighth grader Alex Harper, who are friends, have competed against each other many times, and did so again in the scratch division of this tourney.

Harper won first place at 408 and Robinson placed second at 404.

In other results from the tourney, Waterloo’s Max Wahn placed 15th (335 pin total) in the scratch division and Ryker Swope placed fifth (452 pin total) in the handicap division.

For Columbia, Anthony Auer placed fifth (381 pin total) in the scratch division.

The CMS JV boys won the JV championship for the season. After winning their league, the team proceeded to lead all scores in the semifinals and pulled a come-from-behind win in the championship match during the singles tournament. Team members are Chase Hendrickson, Brent Daughtery, Austin McLaren, Keagan Thomas, Chase Myers, Hunter Korves and Darrel Morak.

In the girls singles tournament, Columbia had three medal winners: Maddie Brandenburger placed seventh and Bella Watkins took 11th in the varsity division and Alayna Nobbe finished ninth in the JV division.