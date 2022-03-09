Gum gets all-state nod

Waterloo junior Norah Gum averaged 18.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game this season. (John Spytek photo)

The Associated Press All-State Illinois Girls Basketball Team was announced last week, and it came as no surprise to local hoops fans that Waterloo High School standout Norah Gum made the list.

Gum, a 6-foot-tall junior, received an honorable mention on this year’s AP Class 3A all-state team.

She averaged 18.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.26 steals and 1.26 blocks per game this season for the Bulldogs.

She shot 78.6 percent from the free-throw line and 55.6 percent from the floor, both team highs.

Gum’s 564 points and 291 rebounds this season were both single-season records for the WHS girls basketball program.

She was also named the most valuable player of both the Candy Cane Classic and Red Bud Holiday Tournament this season.

After three years, Gum ranks fourth on the career scoring list for WHS girls basketball with 952 points and has 568 career rebounds.

Gum led the Bulldogs to the program’s most wins in a season this winter. Waterloo finished with a record of 25-7 and lost in overtime to Triad in the regional final.

She averaged 14.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest as a sophomore.