Girls soccer season underway

Pictured is Waterloo’s Payton Richter during a game last season

The high school girls soccer season kicked off Monday, with both Waterloo and Columbia in action.

The Bulldogs, who went 13-7-2 last season, opened their 2022 campaign with a 4-1 victory at Collinsville.

Payton Richter, a senior who led Waterloo in goals last spring, netted a goal and assisted on two others.

The other goals came from Grace Pohl, Sophie Colson and Olivia Colson.

Lexi Stephens made four saves in net for the Bulldogs, who hosted Belleville East on Tuesday, winning 1-0 on a goal from Norah Gum.

The Eagles, who went 12-7 last season, opened their season at home against defending Class 3A state champion O’Fallon. The result was a 4-1 loss for Columbia.

Maddie Mauch, who led the Eagles in scoring last season, netted the team’s only goal Monday on an assist from Caitlyn Schwartz.

Columbia hosts Civic Memorial on Wednesday before playing at defending Class 1A state champion Althoff this Saturday.

Columbia hosts rival Marquette on Tuesday.

Gibault, which returns leading scorer Reece Ward and fellow seniors Addie Murphy and Alyssa Grither from last year’s squad, opened its season Tuesday against Jerseyville at Roxana. The Hawks won 7-0, with Emily Richardson netting a hat trick and Kamille Grohmann adding two goals.

The Hawks battle Marion on Friday at Freeburg and take on Father McGivney at Althoff on Saturday.