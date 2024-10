The Hecker Fire Department responded about 4:30 p.m. Friday along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS to a two-vehicle crash on Route 159 at Guebert Drive south of Hecker.

The extent of possible injuries was not immediately known, but all occupants were reported to have safely exited their vehicles.

There was lane blockage as a result of the collision, with one lane still open to traffic.