Thursday crash west of Waterloo

Emergency personnel responded about 11:20 a.m. Thursday to a two-vehicle crash on Route 156 near Deer Hill Road west of Waterloo.

One vehicle came to rest on its side as a result of the collision. The Waterloo Fire Department responded to successfully extricate one subject involved in the crash.

One person was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

