I-255 lane closures near Dupo

Republic-Times- October 28, 2024

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced lane closures will be encountered on northbound I-255 near Dupo beginning 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, through 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, weather permitting.

The left lane will be closed between Exit 9 (Dupo) and Exit 10 (Cahokia Heights).  The left lane will be closed for the duration of the project.  

In addition, the adjacent lane will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.  All entrance and exit ramps will remain open.

These restrictions are needed to perform pavement maintenance in the area, IDOT said. 

