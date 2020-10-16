Friday fire near Floraville

The Hecker, Millstadt and Waterloo fire departments responded about 3:40 p.m. Friday to a fire at 4157 Waterloo Road near Floraville.

The initial report was a brush fire, but the fire apparently spread to a nearby vacant house on the property. Firefighters were still working the scene as of 5 p.m.

This is the same location as a hay barn fire the morning of Oct. 4. Firefighters returned to that property for a brush fire call on Wednesday afternoon, as some hay bales on the property reignited due to high winds.