Multiple brush fires along I-255

Firefighters work to extinguish one of three brush fires in the median of I-255 near Dupo early Friday evening. (Will Saathoff photo)

The Columbia, Dupo and Prairie du Pont fire departments were among the agencies responding to three separate grass fires along I-255 in St. Clair and Monroe counties early Friday evening.

At about 5:30 p.m., fires were reported in the median of I-255 at about milepost 7.4 near the George Weber Chevrolet dealership and also at milepost 10 just north of Dupo. Another fire along I-255 was reported near Cahokia. All fires were extinguished within a short period of time with no injuries reported.

Similar to what was issued Wednesday, the National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a Red Flag Warning for the region effective 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. This warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior, according to the NWS.

Several brush fires occurred in the area Wednesday when similar conditions were encountered.