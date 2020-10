Firefighters from five local departments battled a large hay bale fire near Floraville on Sunday morning.

The fire occurred at 4157 Waterloo Road shortly before 9 a.m. Responding agencies included the Hecker, Waterloo, Millstadt, Smithton and Red Bud fire departments.

Firefighters were seen pouring water on several large round hay bales that were stored in a cluster on the farm property.