Head-on crash injures 2 near Millstadt

Two people were injured in a head-on crash early Monday morning in rural Millstadt.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said the crash occurred shortly after 12:45 a.m. on Imbs Station Road near Lunceford Lane east of Dupo.

A 2002 Cadillac driven by John Satterfield, 36, of East St. Louis, collided with a 2018 Toyota driven by Denise Voegele, 54, of Millstadt.

The Toyota came to rest in the ditch, police said, and Voegele had to be removed from her vehicle by emergency responders. She was transported to Belleville Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Satterfield was transported to Belleville Memorial Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Millstadt Fire Department and Millstadt EMS responded to the scene for removal of the drivers and treatment.

“The accident is still under investigation, but it is believed that alcohol played a role in the crash,” St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bruce Fleshren said.