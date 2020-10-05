Route 3 road work in Randolph County

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Route 3 from First Street in Ruma north to the Monroe County line will be intermittently restricted beginning Oct. 5. These lane restrictions will be between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., IDOT said.

Flaggers will be utilized to maintain traffic through the work zone. This work is required to make pavement repairs and resurface the roadway and is expected to be completed by mid-summer 2021, IDOT said.

Motorists should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is E.T. Simonds Construction of Carbondale.