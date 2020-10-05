R-T wins top SIEA honors

Following news earlier this year of multiple Illinois Press Association awards, the Republic-Times learned this week that it won the top award in its division for this year’s Southern Illinois Editorial Association Better Newspaper Contest.

The Republic-Times won the General Excellence plaque – its third from the SIEA since 2012 – after garnering first place in advertising excellence, best use of photography and newspaper design in Division B (large weeklies).

The R-T also won five first-place SIEA awards in the open division, which represents all competing member newspapers regardless of size or frequency.

The paper won again for Best Website (republictimes.net), and also received first place awards for Best Feature Photo, Best News Photo, Best News Story and Best Sports Photo.

The Best Feature Photo was taken by James “Tal” Moss of a somber moment during a prayer vigil for Jonah Matthews in June 2019.

The Best News Photo was taken by Corey Saathoff at the scene of a Columbia house explosion in October 2019.

The Best News Story was written by the editorial staff about the funeral of Trooper Nick Hopkins and the outpouring of local support in the Sept. 4, 2019 paper.

The Best Sports Photo was taken by John Spytek of Waterloo High School soccer goalie Sam Ward jumping to make a save in September 2019.

The SIEA Better Newspaper Contest was judged by a National Newspaper Association panel comprised of publishers, retired publishers and journalism educators from across the country.

The Republic-Times newspaper, located at 205 W. Mill Street in Waterloo, has been covering Monroe County and surrounding areas since 1890.

To subscribe or advertise, call 618-939-3814.