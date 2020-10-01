Five coronavirus deaths at Oak Hill; outbreak at Integrity

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said Friday that a total of five residents at Oak Hill Senior Living & Rehabilitation in Waterloo have now died from the coronavirus.

Males and females have died, with the three latest ranging from their 60s to their 90s. A 90-year-old woman’s death was reported Thursday, while a woman in her 80s died on Sunday.

“We’re trying to get it locked down so it stops spreading,” Wagner said of the outbreak at Oak Hill. “The 12 new cases (on Friday) were in a new wing.”

Oak Hill has 37 Monroe County residents sick with the virus currently, most of whom are residents. There are also a few staff members who contracted the illness who live in other counties, so Wagner does not know the total cases at the facility.

The deaths come after Wagner said an 82-year-old man with underlying health conditions who was not associated with a long-term care facility died of the virus last Thursday.

Wagner confirmed Sunday that a resident of Oak Hill died from the virus after that facility had an outbreak that was first reported the previous week.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, that puts the county’s death total still stands at 18 because it has not been updated to reflect the latest deaths.

The first deceased resident at Oak Hill was 88-year-old Catherine Kutterer, according to her granddaughter, Elizabeth Kutterer Sanchez.

“COVID is the worst. COVID is not fair. COVID is not a fake virus. COVID is not a political agenda,” Kutterer Sanchez wrote on Facebook. “It’s not right that final goodbyes were said over the phone. It’s not right that she hadn’t been able to hug a family member since going on lockdown at Oak Hill since February. It’s not right that she died surrounded by strangers.”

“We’ve already had, unfortunately, one resident pass away, and that’s one too many,” Oak Hill Administrator Brian Koontz said after Kutterer died.

Koontz said the facility is doing all it can to contain the virus.

“We’ve prepared for it, and we’re enacting our plan with some skill and compassion,” he said. “It’s a little difficult. The containment is a little like holding water in your hands.”

Koontz said he anticipates “a few more” weeks of positive tests at the facility, though he also noted that the first wave of residents who have recovered from COVID-19 will be released from the coronavirus wing soon.

He also said there will most likely be more deaths.

“Unfortunately, we probably anticipate a few more deaths before all this is done,” Koontz said. “Our hearts go out to the friends and family who may fall to this virus. We’re going to do everything we can to minimize that.”

After the initial Oak Hill outbreak, Wagner decided to retest the residents who tested positive because he thought it was odd for people of that age to be asymptomatic.

The second round of tests resulted in two residents who previously tested positive getting a negative test result, while three new cases were found, per Wagner.

The residents are using the pharyngeal swab, which is the more accurate of tests.

Kutterer Sanchez said her grandmother was among those who were asymptomatic at first.

“Just because something is initially reported as asymptomatic doesn’t mean that the individual hasn’t gotten worse,” she wrote. “Pray for the rest of the people who now have it there that are still fighting it.”

Integrity Healthcare of Columbia is also battling a COVID-19 outbreak, its second. Wagner does not know how many people there have gotten the virus because residents who contract it are moved to another facility.

“They have something going on there, but they don’t show up on our totals because as soon as someone tests positive, they move them (out of the county),” Wagner explained.

Wagner said outbreaks at nursing homes are not a reflection of the general public’s adherence to public health guidelines, because the virus will find its way into senior care facilities over time.

“Our case numbers had been going down when it got in there,” he noted. “When it’s out in the general public, the more chance you have of the employees of the place catching it and the screening process not picking it up, and that’s what happened here.”

Thees outbreaks are occurring as Monroe County ade the IDPH list for being at the warning level again.

For the week of Sept. 20 Monroe County had 137 cases per 100,000 people (the goal is 50 or fewer), a test positivity rate of 8.4 percent (the goal is less than or equal to 8 percent) and 726 tests performed (the goal is to do enough tests to meet the positivity rate goal).

The county passed all other metrics.

“Public health officials are observing businesses blatantly disregarding mitigation measures, people not social distancing, gathering in large groups and not using face coverings,” the IDPH said in a press release. “Mayors, local law enforcement, state’s attorneys and other community leaders can be influential in ensuring citizens and businesses follow best practices.”

Wagner noted on Friday that the county’s numbers have largely gotten worse due to the outbreaks at the two senior care facilities.

“Our numbers are actually going down in the general public,” he said.

Monroe County has had 714 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with 79 new cases since Sept. 22. There are 66 active cases and 10 residents hospitalized with the virus.

The uptick in hospitalizations is due to the outbreaks at the two senior care facilities.

Twelve new cases, eight from the long-term care facilities, were announced Friday, eight new cases were announced Thursday and two new cases were announced Wednesday.

The region’s positivity rate has risen four days since Sept. 20. The metro east had a 7.5 percent test positivity rate as of Sept. 28

The region has had two days of hospitalization increases since Sept. 20. It has 30 percent hospital availability and 38 percent ICU bed availability.

According to the state’s coronavirus resurgence mitigation plan, if the region’s positivity rate drops to an average between 6.5 and 8 percent, current restrictions will remain in place and the state will consider imposing more.

If it falls to 6.5 percent or lower, current limitations will be lifted.

Wagner said he has not heard of the state lifting the mitigations currently imposed in the metro east, but he pointed out that indoor dining will not be feasible much longer as the weather gets colder.

He also noted Monroe County sees few cases from bars and restaurants, which are most affected by current restrictions.

“Pretty much, if you say no indoor dining, you shut down bars and restaurants completely,” Wagner said. “To destroy these businesses for a 1-2 case reduction per week, it just doesn’t make sense.”

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 363 cases (5,429 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 278 cases (2,051 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 29 cases (243 tests), according to the IDPH.

In St. Clair County, there have been 7,571 total positive tests and 191 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 90,959 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 978 confirmed cases, 48 of which are active. Twelve people have died from the virus in that county. A total of 12,950 people have been tested there.

Statewide, there are 297,646 cases of coronavirus and 8,743 deaths, according to the IDPH.

Missouri has recorded 129,327 confirmed cases and 2,144 deaths as of Thursdsay. That includes 23,534 cases in St. Louis County and 7,139 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 7.3 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 208,371 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 34.4 million cases of coronavirus and at least 1 million COVID-19-related deaths.