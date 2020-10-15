More than 120 active COVID cases, 9 hospitalizations in Monroe County

Monroe County has had 832 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, up from 757 on Oct. 6.

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner reported two cases Wednesday and 11 new cases Thursday.

There are more than 120 active cases and nine county residents hospitalized with the virus. Two new hospitalizations reported Thursday are residents from Oak Hill Senior Living & Rehabilitation in Waterloo and Integrity Healthcare of Columbia. About 700 Monroe County residents have recovered from the virus.

This news comes as the St. Louis region reported its biggest increase in COVID hospitalizations in nearly two months on Wednesday. There are roughly 400 people who are either confirmed of having COVID-19 or suspected of it in St. Louis area hospitals. Of that total, 82 are in the ICU and 43 are on ventilators.

Illinois also saw its highest number of new coronavirus cases in a day since the pandemic began on Thursday, with 4,000 new infections being reported.

The largest single-day jump in active cases for Monroe County came Monday, when Wagner announced 22 new cases, though he said that appeared to be because laboratories sent him Tuesday’s data a few hours early. Only one case was reported Tuesday.

Wagner said the uptick is not from the mobile testing site the Illinois Department of Public Health set up at 901 Illinois Avenue in Waterloo this past Saturday and Sunday.

Another drive-up testing site will be at the same place this weekend. No appointments are being taken. Those sites use the more accurate molecular tests, per Wagner.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 435 cases (6,552 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 312 cases (2,311 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 34 cases (287 tests), according to the IDPH.

There was some good pandemic related news this past week, as the metro east region is no longer subject to restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But there was also more sadness because three more residents at Oak Hill Senior Living & Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo have died as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health lifted mitigation measures Friday at 5 p.m., returning the region – which includes Monroe County – to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan.

While the rate of testing in the metro east has remained relatively stable, the rolling average positivity rate in the region has fallen from a high of 10.5 percent on Aug. 27 to under the 6.5 percent threshold for removing mitigations.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 6.9 percent on Oct. 12.

The region initially moved to stricter mitigations on Aug. 18 after three consecutive days of a rolling positivity rate over 8 percent.

More limitations were imposed Sept. 2 when the positivity rate continued rising.

In Phase 4, indoor dining and bar service has resumed, gatherings of 50 or fewer people are allowed and restaurants and bars can return to normal hours of operation.

State Sen. Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo) celebrated the end of the mitigations while criticizing them again.

“I’m thankful that our businesses will now be able to operate at a higher capacity and hopeful that we will see many of the recently-lost jobs return to the area,” he said. “I do not believe these restrictions should have been enacted on the region in the first place because they were based on the wrong metric, which itself was based on flawed and incomplete data. Moving forward, I continue to urge the governor to focus on regional hospitalization rates, which are a much more accurate assessment of the actual COVID-19 situation.”

That news came as Oak Hill, located at 623 Hamacher Street in Waterloo, had three more residents die from the virus.

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner reported two more deaths there Saturday, a male and female in their 80s and 90s, and one more death Monday. The deceased in that case is a man in his 70s.

“The person was a long-term COVID case,” Wagner said. “There was nothing strange about this death.”

Oak Hill has now had 11 COVID-19-related deaths, and the county total is up to 27 per the IDPH.

Wagner said there are 38 active coronavirus cases at Oak Hill among residents and staff, while the total cases are around 60.

Monroe County learned last Friday that it did not make the IDPH list of counties at the warning level for the virus.

For the week of Sept. 27, Monroe County had 172 cases per 100,000 people (the goal is 50 or fewer), but that was the only metric it did not meet.

The county met previously problematic metrics of positivity rate and number of tests performed, as those numbers were at 6.9 percent and 741, respectively.

The targets for those metrics are less than or equal to 8 percent and performing enough testing to meet the positivity rate goal, respectively.

Wagner said last Thursday that a former resident of Integrity Healthcare in Columbia died from the novel coronavirus. That facility transfers its residents who test positive to locations in Carbondale or Alton, as those places have wings for individuals with COVID.

That has caused some problems Wagner said they are ironing out with the state, as those individuals may not be included in their new home county’s numbers.

“We think that some of these numbers are not being counted correctly,” Wagner said. “There’s a lot of positives at Integrity that are not counted in our numbers.”

The former Integrity resident who died, according to Wagner, was transferred to a hospital before going to the Carbondale facility.

In St. Clair County, there have been 8,249 total positive tests and 208 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 102,309 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 1,097 confirmed cases, 93 of which are active. Fourteen people have died from the virus in that county. A total of 14,203 people have been tested there.

Cases are surging statewide and in parts of the country again.

Illinois is up to 331,620 cases of coronavirus and 9,127 deaths, according to the IDPH. There are 1,932 people in Illinois reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 388 were in the ICU and 147 patients were on ventilators.

A high-profile case in Illinois came last Friday when U.S. Rep Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) announced Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am postponing my public event schedule but will continue conducting virtual meetings as I isolate at home,” Bost said. “We are taking this situation seriously and will continue to serve the people of Southern Illinois while doing our best while doing our best to ensure their health and safety.”

Missouri has recorded 150,554 confirmed cases and 2,442 deaths. That includes 25,341 cases in St. Louis County and 7,506 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 8 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 217,314 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 38.7 million cases of coronavirus and over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths.