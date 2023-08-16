Franell K. Kaufmann | Obituary

Frannell Kay Kaufmann (nee Sucher), 81, of Lake Villa, formerly of Waterloo, died July 25, 2023, in Lake Villa. She was born Nov. 19, 1941, in St. Louis.

She is survived by her children Robert William (Tammy) Kaufmann, James J. Kaufmann, Sandra Grove and Glennon (Cheryl) Kaufmann; grandchildren Erica Ogden, Hillary Kaufmann, Casey (Billy) Dickerson, Dalton (Taylor) Kaufmann, Logan (Colleen) Kaufmann, Alexus (Angelo Jimenez) Urbanik-Jimenez), Taylor Kaufmann and Courtney Kaufmann; great-grandchildren Weston Kaufmann, Annabella Jones, Cannon Dickerson, Athena Dickerson, Khloe Ogden, Adley Ogden, Teagan Harvey and Alice Harvey.

She is preceded in death by her husband William E. Kaufmann

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Aug. 25 and 9 a.m. until time of service Aug. 26 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 26at the funeral home with Father Evaristus Akabueze officiating.

Interment will be in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the American Parkinson Disease Association.