Bryan A. Linnemann | Obituary

Republic-Times- August 15, 2023

Bryan A. Linnemann, 39, of St. Peters, Mo., died Aug. 14, 2023, in Waterloo. He was born Aug. 17, 1983, in Red Bud.

Bryan was employed as a contractor at Ameren.

He is survived by his wife Katerin Pamela Diaz; son Nolan Linnemann; parents Alan and Cheryl Linnemann; sister Laura (Jeff) Grant; brother Matthew Linnemann; father-in-law; mother-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Visitation is 2-4:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Nolan Linnemann Memorial Fund by using code Y19-273 at ugift529.com.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Clarence J. Fahey Jr. | Obituary

August 16, 2023

Franell K. Kaufmann | Obituary

August 16, 2023

JoAnn M. Swip | Obituary

August 14, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19