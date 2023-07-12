Football schedules released

The IHSA on Monday announced the football schedules for high school teams playing this upcoming fall season.

The Waterloo Bulldogs, who finished 7-4 last season and won their first playoff game since 1994, are listed with an IHSA classification enrollment of 831.

Waterloo opens its season Aug. 25 at home against Mt. Vernon before hosting rival Columbia on Sept, 1. The first road game for the Bulldogs is Sept. 8 at St. Mary’s in St. Louis, followed by a home MVC clash with Triad on Sept. 15. Up next is a road contest at Highland on Sept. 22, then on the road at Jerseyville on Sept. 29. Waterloo returns home to face Civic Memorial on Oct. 6, then closes out the regular season slate at Mascoutah on Oct. 13 and at home against Freeburg on Oct. 20.

The Columbia Eagles finished 6-4 last year and were given an IHSA classification enrollment of 618.5.

Columbia opens its season Aug. 25 at home against Mater Dei. Then, it’s the rivalry showdown at Waterloo on Sept. 1. On Sept. 8, the Eagles host a tough Taylorville Tornadoes squad. After that, it’s consecutive road games Sept. 15 at Roxana and Sept. 22 at Freeburg. The Cahokia Conference schedule continues with a home game Sept. 29 against Wood River. On Oct. 6, the Eagles play at Salem. A home game Oct. 13 against Breese Central and a road title at Jerseyville on Oct. 20 closes out Columbia’s regular season.

The Dupo Tigers made the playoffs last season and finished with a record of 5-5. The IHSA classification enrollment for Dupo is 258, which is among the lowest in the state.

Dupo opens its 2023 season Aug. 26 at Riverdale High School in Port Byron, which is up north in Rock Island County. Up next for the Tigers is a Sept. 2 home game against Confluence Prep Academy of St. Louis. A home game Sept. 8 against Madison is next on the schedule, followed by an away match Sept. 15 at rival Wesclin. Dupo hosts Carlyle on Sept. 22, then plays Sept. 29 at Red Bud. On Oct. 6, Dupo plays at Chester. The regular season concludes with a home game Oct. 13 against Sparta and an Oct. 20 contest at St. Francis Borgia in Washington, Mo.