WHS athletes earn MVC honors

A large number of Waterloo High School athletes recently received recognition from the Mississippi Valley Conference for their efforts this past spring in baseball, softball and girls soccer.

In baseball, Waterloo’s Evan Davis was named first team All-MVC at third base and Bryce Reese was first team All-MVC at catcher. Nate Phillips was named second team All-MVC at pitcher and Curtis Crossen was selected as an honorable mention as designated hitter.

In softball, Waterloo pitcher Mia Miller was selected as first team All-MVC. Second team All-MVC honors went to catcher Lilly Heck, infielders Jada Voelker and Sam Juelfs and utility player Aidan Dintelman. Outfielders Kate Lindhorst and Maddie Gummersheimer were named honorable mention All-MVC, with teammate Emma Day also an honorable mention.

In girls soccer, All-MVC first team honors went to Waterloo’s Megan Jung, Lexi Stephens and Josie Briggs. Second team honors went to Grace Pohl and Norah Gum. Making all-conference honorable mention for the Bulldogs were Liv Colson, Cambell Watters and Rachel Bradley.