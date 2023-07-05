Lakers win thrilling Midsummer Classic final

Fifty years since their first and 20 years to the day they won their last, the Valmeyer Lakers pulled out an exciting 6-5 victory on July 4 to once again capture the 2023 Valmeyer Midsummer Classic championship before a large crowd at Borsch Park.

The Lakers, who lead the Mon-Clair League regular season standings at 12-1, battled a surprising Edwardsville Stags team managed by former Lakers player AJ Skaer and coached by former Lakers pitcher Justin Lilly.

Kenny Otero got the scoring started for Valmeyer with an RBI single in the top of the first inning. Starting for the Lakers was hard-throwing righty all-stater Dom Voegele, who led the Columbia High School baseball squad to a state runner-up finish this spring. He was impressive early, but the Lakers missed a golden opportunity for further run support in the second inning. After loading the bases with no outs, the Lakers failed to score – thanks largely to a Stags double play.

Edwardsville got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning, with key hits by James Simms and JB Biermann part of a three-run rally.

With the score still 3-1 in favor of the Stags, Tim Reinholz came on in relief of Voegele in the sixth inning and got out of a bases loaded jam.

With the game getting late, the Lakers mounted a rally of its own.

Jonah James led off the top of the seventh inning with a single and stole second. Trevor Davis walked, and then Voegele reached on a bunt single. A single by Otero scored one, but another Lakers runner was called out at home. Adrian Martinez was hit by a pitch and Matt “Big Diesel” Helm drew a walk, tying the score at 3-3. Then it was all-state Waterloo High School graduate Evan Davis coming through with a two-run single that gave Valmeyer a 5-3 edge.

Edwardsville looked to be in business in its half of the seventh. With runners on first and second with two outs and Simms at the plate, the Stags tried a double steal. Valmeyer catcher Mark Nappier noticed the trailing baserunner got a late jump and threw down to second for the third out.

Another leadoff single by James started the eighth inning, and the Lakers turned that into a run thanks to an RBI single by Adrian Martinez.

But the Stags weren’t done yet. They loaded the bases off Lakers reliever Manny Martinez, prompting a pitching change to Otero. Reid Hendrickson greeted him with a two-RBI single that cut Valmeyer’s lead to 6-5. Fortunately, the Lakers eliminated further damage.

Clinging to the slim lead, Otero was able to slam the door for the save and the Lakers celebrated the tourney title victory with a volley of early fireworks before the larger display was set off more than an hour later.

Otero, who went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and also collected the save in the championship, was named tourney MVP. For the tournament, he collected nine total hits, drove in four runs, picked up a pitching win and collected two saves.

The victory was extra sweet for Lakers manager Mike McCarthy, who caught in the 2003 tourney title victory for Valmeyer in his final game. Valmeyer lost in the tourney final last season.

