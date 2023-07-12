CHS grads thrilling in Prospect League

Two former Columbia High School baseball standouts are playing for the Thrillville Thrillbillies in the Prospect League this summer.

The Prospect League is a wooden bat collegiate summer circuit with 17 teams across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee and Pennsylvania. It was formerly known as the Central Illinois Collegiate League from 1963-2008.

The Thrillbillies are a new team in the league and play their home games down in Marion. The team 17-14 on the season entering action this week.

Shane Wilhelm, a 2019 CHS grad, and Logan Mueller, a 2022 CHS grad, are both pitching for the Thrillbillies.

Both are righthanders.

Wilhelm, who threw 17 innings as a redshirt sophomore this spring at Southern Illinois Carbondale after transferring from the University of Missouri, has made five appearances (four starts) this summer for the Thrillbillies. His record is 1-2 and he’s recorded nine strikeouts over 18 and one-third innings.

Mueller, who just completed his freshman season this spring at Quincy University, has made eight appearances so far this summer for the Thrillbillies. He is 1-0 with two saves in 12 innings with 16 total strikeouts.

The Thrillbillies play at the O’Fallon Hoots the evening of July 25. The Hoots play their home games at 900 TR Hughes Boulevard in O’Fallon, Mo.

For more on the Prospect League, visit prospectleague.com.