CHS grads thrilling in Prospect League

Republic-Times- July 12, 2023

Two former Columbia High School baseball standouts are playing for the Thrillville Thrillbillies in the Prospect League this summer. 

The Prospect League is a wooden bat collegiate summer circuit with 17 teams across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee and Pennsylvania. It was formerly known as the Central Illinois Collegiate League from 1963-2008.

The Thrillbillies are a new team in the league and play their home games down in Marion. The team 17-14 on the season entering action this week. 

Shane Wilhelm, a 2019 CHS grad, and Logan Mueller, a 2022 CHS grad, are both pitching for the Thrillbillies. 

Both are righthanders. 

Wilhelm, who threw 17 innings as a redshirt sophomore this spring at Southern Illinois Carbondale after transferring from the University of Missouri, has made five appearances (four starts) this summer for the Thrillbillies. His record is 1-2 and he’s recorded nine strikeouts over 18 and one-third innings.

Mueller, who just completed his freshman season this spring at Quincy University, has made eight appearances so far this summer for the Thrillbillies. He is 1-0 with two saves in 12 innings with 16 total strikeouts. 

The Thrillbillies play at the O’Fallon Hoots the evening of July 25. The Hoots play their home games at 900 TR Hughes Boulevard in O’Fallon, Mo.

For more on the Prospect League, visit prospectleague.com.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Voegele picked in MLB Draft

July 12, 2023

Football schedules released

July 12, 2023

WHS athletes earn MVC honors

July 12, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19